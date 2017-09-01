Temperatures of up to 116 degrees didn’t stop John Halbach and Kit Williamson from filming an episode of their popular EastSiders Netflix series in Palm Springs in August. Billed as, “The American road trip just got a lot gayer,” Season 3 of the series features a couple towing a 1960s trailer from New York to Los Angeles, with a car breakdown near the infamous windmills in Palm Springs.

Viewers can watch the meltdown in air conditioning at a special screening Sept. 24 — closing night of Cinema Diverse, the Palm Springs LGBT film festival, which runs Sept. 21-24.

“Our drag queen actor’s high heels fell apart because of the heat,” writer/director Williamson said of their August shoot. “The glue melted. We didn’t have any problem getting him to realistically play the scene. He didn’t speak to me for a month afterward. But everything’s good now.”

“We’ve always had to make the show on a relatively miniscule budget,” Halbach added. “Everybody has to have a can-do attitude. We’re pretty scrappy.”