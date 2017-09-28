Although Doug Howard doesn’t own any horses, or even a dog, he bought a four-bedroom, five-acre home in Garner Valley because he liked the wide-open spaces. It’s also a short 35-minute drive to his architecture business in Palm Desert.

“I grew up in San Diego, but our family is originally from the Arkansas and Oklahoma border, so this feels like home,” he says.

Howard’s 3,400-square-foot home will be among the five houses and ranches on the 2017 Garner Valley Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14.

This is only the third annual tour, says Judy Sherman, president of Garner Valley Gals, the nonprofit organization that hosts the event. Although there are more than 200 homes in the area, most residents decline due to privacy. The home tour is not held every year, consequently. The first was held in 2011 and the second in 2014.

• See related story: Blurred Lines