Envisioned as an annual summer program, Summer Lab, at the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, engages the public in topical issues related to architecture and design in the community.

This summer, in collaboration with landscape architects Rios Clementi Hale Studios of Los Angeles, community participants presented ideas, concepts, storyboards, and other material related to the design of Palm Springs’ new downtown park. Interactive exercises offered a window into the design process of creating a new landscape.

In partnership with the Palm Springs Modern Committee, student work is on display from the St. Theresa School Structures program. The initiative is an innovative in-class curriculum on the topic of modernism overseen by PSMODCOM’s Education Committee and educator Linda Patton-Hiatt.

On view are a selection of sixth grade architectural models of some of Palm Springs’ finest examples of midcentury modern architecture, seventh-grade paintings that take architecture as a theme, and eighth-grade presentations about historic preservation and the community. The presentation of the students’ work is dedicated to the memory of Jarrod Dougherty.

Summer Lab is organized by Brooke Hodge, director of Architecture and Design, and Michael Hinkle, managing director of the Architecture and Design Center. The lab is made possible thanks to the generous support of Beth Edwards Harris and Hoerr Schaudt Landscape Architects.

Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center

300 S. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-423-5260

psmuseum.org/architecture-design-center

Photography by Madalina Garza