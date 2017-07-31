One of Bang’s favorites is an heirloom carrot soup, which combines orange carrots (sourced from Madison Street Produce in Indio, just down the road from the resort) with leek, white onion, ginger, and both the zest and juice of an orange, which complements the root vegetable’s underlying citrus flavors. “If you get really good orange carrots you already get hints of orange from them,” he says.

Some of the other chilled soups Morgan’s has been featuring this summer include cauliflower; broccoli and jalapeño; and a recipe showcasing one of the valley’s most notable summer crops — sweet corn. “It’s one of the customer favorites this time of year,” Bang says.

At farm-to-table-focused Workshop Kitchen + Bar in Palm Springs, executive chef and co-owner Michael Beckman has concocted summer in a bowl with his chilled Gaya melon, cucumber, and avocado soup utilizing produce sourced almost entirely from the Palm Springs Farmers’ Market. He picks up the Gayas — which have pale green flesh, a crisp texture, and a clean flavor that’s a few notches below honeydew on the sweet meter — from vendor Ha’s Apple Farm out of Kern County. Nevertheless, he will happily improvise when they’re not available.

“We play around with whatever is best at the market,” says Beckman, adding that he might use a Hami variety from Redlands-based T&D Farms in place of the Gaya, since its sweetness is cut by the cucumber, avocado, and fresh herbs. “They’re all pretty much equal parts of the soup,” he notes. “Cucumbers are mostly water so that’s kind of the backbone. The avocado gives richness and fat and I also add some Thai basil that has this almost licoricey, anise factor to it, so with the melon it’s a nice balance of ingredients.”