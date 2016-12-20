Andrew Garfield will receive the Spotlight Award for his role in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. Hosted by Mary Hart, the Film Awards Gala will be held Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The Festival runs January 2-16, 2017.



“Andrew Garfield is one of the most versatile actors today and this is proven with his tremendous and critically acclaimed performance this year ,” said Film Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “In Hacksaw Ridge, Garfield brings to life the incredible true story of World War II soldier Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who refused to touch a gun during wartime and instead dedicated himself to saving lives as a combat medic.”



Past recipients of the Spotlight Award include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Helen Hunt, Rooney Mara, Julia Roberts and J.K. Simmons. All recipients received Academy Award nominations in the year they were honored, with Simmons receiving the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.



Hacksaw Ridge is the extraordinary true story of Doss (Garfield) who, in Okinawa during the bloodiest battle of World War II, saved 75 men without a gun. He was the only American soldier in World War II to fight on the front lines without a weapon, as he believed that while the war was justified, killing was nevertheless wrong. As an army medic, he singlehandedly evacuated wounded men from behind enemy lines, braved fire while tending to soldiers and was wounded by a grenade and hit by snipers. Doss was the first conscientious objector awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

The film also stars Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer, Hugo Weaving, Rachel Griffiths and Vince Vaughn.



For his role, Garfield was nominated for a Critics Choice Award (Best Actor), a Golden Globe Award (Best Actor in a Drama) and Screen Actors Guild Award (Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role).



Garfield also stars this year in Martin Scorsese’s Silence. His previous film credits include The Social Network, 99 Homes, and Boy A.

Previously announced honorees attending the PSIFF 2017 Film Awards Gala are Amy Adams, Casey Affleck, Tom Hanks, Ruth Negga, the cast of La La Land, including Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, and director Damien Chazelle. and the cast of Hidden Figures, including Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, and Jim Parsons.

