Art is something of a sport in the desert. Every month, Greater Palm Springs art galleries open new exhibitions of works in every medium imaginable — painting, sculpture, photography, video, ceramics, textile, light, and installation — by artists from near and far. It’s a feast for the eyes and, sometimes, for the ears. And the season is just getting started.

If galleries intimidate you, go when there’s a crowd or join a tour. The desert has three monthly art walks:

1. First Wednesdays at Backstreet Art District, south of East Palm Canyon Drive on Cherokee Road in Palm Springs (Oct. 4, Nov. 1, Dec. 6)

2. First Fridays on El Paseo in Palm Desert (Oct. 6, Nov. 3, Dec. 1)

3. Second Saturdays in Cathedral City’s Art & Design District on Perez Road (Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Dec. 9)