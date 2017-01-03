Before Variety honored both actors and directors at its Creative Awards & “10 Director to Watch” brunch Jan. 3 at the Parker Palm Springs, the ceremonial red carpet without the carpet photo session took place.

This year Variety honored Viggo Mortensen (star of Captain Fantastic), Jeff Nichols (director of Loving), and Pharrell Williams (producer of Hidden Figures) with their Creative Impact Awards.

This year’s “10 Directors to Watch” include: Maren Ade (Toni Erdmann), Ritesh Batra (The Sense of an Ending), Otto Bell, (The Eagle Huntress), Julia Ducournau, (Raw), Geremy Jasper (Patti Cake$), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Emmett and Brendan Malloy (The Tribes of Palos Verdes), Kleber Mendonca Filho (Aquarius), William Oldroyd (Lady Macbeth), and David Sandberg (Lights Out).

For more information, visit www.psfilmfest.org or call 800-898-7256.