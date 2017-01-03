Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars shone in Palm Springs Jan. 2 during the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Awards Gala after party at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Many of the night’s honorees remained for the party after being presented with an original Chihuly Glass Sculpture designed by Dale Chihuly or the John Kennedy “The Entertainer” statue at the evening’s awards gala.

The awards presented included:

• Ruth Negga received the Rising Star Award for Loving presented by her co-star Joel Edgerton and director Jeff Nichols.

• Mahershala Ali received the Breakthrough Performance Award for Moonlight presented by co-star Janelle Monáe.

• Nicole Kidman received the International Star Award for Lion presented by her co-star Dev Patel.

• Andrew Garfield received the Spotlight Award for Hacksaw Ridge presented by Laura Dern.

• Hidden Figures (Aldis Hodge, Glen Powell, Janelle Monáe, Jim Parsons, Kimberly Quinn, Kirsten Dunst, Mahershala Ali, Octavia Spencer) received the Ensemble Performance Award presented by the film’s producer Pharrell Williams.

• Natalie Portman received the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress for Jackie presented by Tom Hanks.

• Casey Affleck received the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor for Manchester by the Sea presented by Sir Ben Kingsley.

• Amy Adams received the Chairman’s Award for Arrival presented by Andrew Garfield.

• Annette Bening received the Career Achievement Award for 20th Century Women presented by the film’s director Mike Mills.

• La La Land (Damien Chazelle, Justin Hurwitz, Ryan Gosling) received the Vanguard Award presented by Jane Lynch.

• Tom Hanks received the Icon Award for Sully presented by his co-star Laura Linney.