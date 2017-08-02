Modernism Week is all about nostalgia, so it’s no surprise that one of its new counterpart events during Modernism Week Fall Preview in October aims to take its audience back to 1964.

Newly expanded this year, Fall Preview offers four days of teaser events (Oct. 19-22) to whet the modernist appetite before the 11-day international architectural festival hits town in February. The “Cul-de-Sac Experience” invites ticketholders to Canyon View Estates Section 4, a neighborhood in Palm Springs, for a tour of six homes that were built in 1964. The tour will be artfully curated with a period-perfect experience showcasing the homes’ architecture, interiors, and original development sales brochures.

Tom Dolle, the event organizer whose home is included on the tour, promises the experience will “take you back in time.” He asserts, “Tour guests will have no idea they are not in in 1964.”