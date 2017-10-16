Gary Rust will do just about anything to ensure his place in the U.S. Running Streak Association remains intact.

Since 1983, Rust has run at least once a day to ranked 44th in the country with 34.28 consecutive years. The No. 1 ranking belongs to another Californian, Jon Sutherland, whose streak dates back to 1969 or 17,671 consecutive days.

The 70-year-old Rust tested the boundaries of maintaining his own streak recently when he was cooped up in a hospital bed following prostate surgery.

“I was all stapled up – 30 or so,” recalls Rust. “On the day of the surgery, which was at 8 in the morning, I’d run a few minutes after midnight. That took care of the day of the operation itself. But the next day, later in the day, with the staples, I jogged in the bathroom for about 15 minutes.”

VIDEO: The Rust Family talks about their passion for running every single day.