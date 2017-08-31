My second Dawn drive was equally as memorable: a three-day journey in a white Dawn with a deep-red interior and dark-chocolate-colored wood paneling, cruising through the verdant, pastoral landscape of the United Kingdom from Rolls-Royce’s Goodwood, England, headquarters to Edinburgh, Scotland. While we were there primarily to experience the Rolls, the itinerary also saw us sampling amazing local delicacies, walking through fields of Queen Anne’s lace, and lodging in establishments whose succession of proprietors had spent anywhere between 150 and nearly 600 years honing service and hospitality.

My first time behind the wheel of the Rolls-Royce Dawn took me along the steep coastal bluffs of Cape Town, South Africa. The two-tone gray Dawn had a brilliant orange leather interior. The road was a twisty, two-lane stretch of asphalt hundreds of feet above sea level known as Chapman’s Peak Drive. With 114 curves across just over 5.6 miles, the road borders craggy natural rock walls on one side with an uncomfortably low barrier keeping motorists from plunging into the inky Southern Atlantic on the other. It sounds rather treacherous but it’s worth the risk just to enjoy the vast, panoramic vistas of the South African coastline that get ever more spectacular around every bend.

Powered by a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, the Rolls-Royce Dawn propels its riders from zero to 60 mph in a furious 4.6 seconds.

My most recent encounter with the Dawn was here in Palm Springs, in a special-edition white-on-white Dawn that the House of Rolls-Royce Bespoke Design Studio had prepared as an homage to the Palm Springs area and its influence in midcentury modern design. I didn’t drive this particular car, as it had been sold to a customer just days before, but that’s just as well, as riding passenger gave me more time to take in the car’s unique orange and turquoise leather trim and high-contrast, open-pore, linear-striped woodwork while the warm Coachella Valley air caressed the nape of my neck.

As we glided along Highway 111 in the Palm Springs Collection (yes, that’s the car’s official name.), I reflected upon my previous Rolls excursions, from the natural majesty of Chapman’s Peak in South Africa to the fragrant fields of the English countryside and the monolithic structures of Edinburgh, Scotland, to a time traversing the unforgettable desert super bloom that left visitors to the southwestern United States awestruck for months.

Few automobiles on earth could measure up to scenery like this and, particularly with its top stowed under the yacht-like, wood-trimmed rear tonneau cover, few cars allow such an intense immersion in it. First, only a convertible allows full enjoyment of any place where beauty comes from all directions, including above and below, if you dare look down on Chapman’s Peak Drive or Highway 79 south from Banning toward Idyllwild. Second, as a Rolls-Royce, the Dawn is a spectacle in and of itself, with all the presence and power expected of the brand and a cabin where luxury, too, comes from all directions.