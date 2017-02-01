Roses are red, violets are blue, but sometimes a bouquet of flowers won’t do. This Valentine’s Day, think outside the chocolate box when you’re shopping for the perfect something to give your special someone. We help you find an edible match for every recipient, from the gourmand to the dirty gal (or fella).
For the hedonist
Slip, slide, and massage away to your or your partner’s heart’s content with a pump of Wicked Sensual’s tangy Aqua Pomegranate water-based lubricant. The entire Wicked collection is vegan, pH balanced, and paraban free. Other tasty flavors include salted caramel, mocha java, and vanilla bean.
For the spa-goer
Design your own at-home spa experience with a custom body-care gift basket. “Sinfulicious” bath bombs, massage balms, and lotions are among the delicious treats from which to choose.
Sinfulicious Bodycare,
114 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-327-3332
www.sinfuliciousbodycare.com
For the cocktail connoisseur
The Coachella Valley’s only distiller offers craft vodka, rum, and gin. Buy him a bottle, or gift him a couple of stiff drinks: The spirit tasting room is open Friday and Saturday afternoons, and Sunday by appointment.
Desert Distilling Inc.
34300 Gateway Drive, Ste. 100
Palm Desert
760-770-3135
www.desertdistilling.com
For the traditionalist
Get creative and fill a box with your choice of hand-dipped chocolates or fudge. Or go for the holiday favorite: strawberries dunked in milk, dark, or white chocolate and sprinkled with colored sugar or painted with a heart.
Palm Springs Fudge & Chocolates, 211 S. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-416-0075
www.palmspringsfudgeandchocolates.com
For the lush
This luscious, deep-bodied zinfandel seduces the senses with hints of black cherry, dark cocoa, and sweet caramel. Sip Purple Corduroy Red Siren with smoky barbecue, tender meat dishes, by itself, or out of a belly button.
For the home chef
Rich olive oils and balsamics add more than flavor; both are considered aphrodisiacs. Give the gift of gourmet with a bottle of Dark Chocolate Dark Balsamic or Chipotle Infused Olive Oil from Olive A’Sudden. We promise it will spice things up.
Olive A’Sudden
72270 Highway 111, Ste. B3
Palm Desert
760-565-7561
www.oliveasudden.com