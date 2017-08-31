Six years ago, we marveled when more than 60 museums and cultural institutions across Southern California opened simultaneous exhibits tracing the rise of the L.A. art scene. The shows, funded by the Getty Foundation as part of its Pacific Standard Time initiative, dissected the region’s revered light and space movement (Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego), intersection of music and visual art (Grammy Museum), feminism (Otis College of Art and Design), black artists (Hammer Museum), and design (LACMA). Palm Springs Art Museum offered Backyard Oasis, an eye-popping photography show capturing the optimism and underbelly of the suburban swimming pool culture that defined the California lifestyle.

This month the second iteration of Pacific Standard Time opens with a focus on Latin American and Latino art in Los Angeles. Again, more than 50 institutions are mounting shows ranging from monographic dives into individual artists to surveying broader themes such as Latino film culture (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), radical women (Hammer Museum), how Mexico became California (Laguna Art Museum), the Spanish Colonial Revival (Riverside Art Museum), and the photography of Cuba (Annenberg Space for Photography).

This time the desert has three exhibitions and its own “opening” weekend, Nov. 11–12, with a variety of lectures, tours, and receptions.