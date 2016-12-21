CareerBuilder Challenge Golf Tournament
One of the oldest tournaments on the PGA Tour, the CareerBuilder Challenge is the centerpiece of the desert season. The tournament, formerly known as the Bob Hope Classic, is held annually in January at PGA West, and it attracts top pros. The tournament’s new host is Phil Mickelson. The competition is held on three courses at two clubs and has a rich history. Remember David Duval’s historic 59 in 1999? And Arnold Palmer shooting
his age — a 71 in 2001?
55955 PGA Blvd., La Quinta. www.careerbuilderchallenge.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF GREATER PALM SPRINGS CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU
Footgolf at Desert Willow
A combination of golf and soccer, footgolf offers two ways to feel like a klutz, but at least you get a cardio workout. You play with soccer balls and 21-inch-diameter holes, and rounds can range from 90 minutes to three hours with an average hole length of about half that of a traditional golf game. Dress code alert: no cleats allowed, knee-high socks recommended. Golf carts are available (but, come on!).
38995 Desert Willow Drive, Palm Desert. www.desertwillow.com/footgolf
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE LIGHTS AT INDIO GOLF CLUB
The Lights at Indio Golf Club
This is the only course in the Coachella Valley with lights. Hole length on the par 3 course ranges from 110 to 230 yards. You can also play footgolf, a hybrid of soccer and golf.
83040 Avenue 42, Indio. www.indiogolf.com
Content sponsored by Trilogy at The Polo Club, 51750 Polo Club Drive, Indio, 760-775-5522.
For more information, please visit the Explore 52 day trip kiosk at the Trilogy at the Polo Club clubhouse.