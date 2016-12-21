CareerBuilder Challenge Golf Tournament

One of the oldest tournaments on the PGA Tour, the CareerBuilder Challenge is the centerpiece of the desert season. The tournament, formerly known as the Bob Hope Classic, is held annually in January at PGA West, and it attracts top pros. The tournament’s new host is Phil Mickelson. The competition is held on three courses at two clubs and has a rich history. Remember David Duval’s historic 59 in 1999? And Arnold Palmer shooting his age — a 71 in 2001?



55955 PGA Blvd., La Quinta. www.careerbuilderchallenge.com