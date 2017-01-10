palm springs life

Tell Us Your Fave 2016 Palm Springs Life Cover!

From artistic to provocative, our 2016 covers were reflective of a new look and feel.

Vote for your favorite Palm Springs Life cover from 2016.

You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression. For more than 50 years, Palm Springs Life has employed thoughtful reasoning, beauty, curiosity, and discovery as an introduction to the coming month.

A great Palm Springs Life cover is a collaborative effort. Whether it provokes controversy, reflects Greater Palm Springs’ current culture or displays a dynamic image that transcends photography and tells a story, our goal is always to express the magazine’s theme and create a design that stands out.

We particularly loved, well, all of them. But more importantly, we want to know what Palm Springs Life readers think.

Take a few minutes and scroll through Palm Springs Life covers from 2016, and then vote for your favorite by clicking on the button next to the month at the bottom of this page. We’ll deliver the results on our social media channels. Thanks for your participation!

  • January 2016 - Film Festival
    January 2016 - Vintage Camera
    February 2016
    March 2016 - Opera
    March 2016 - Tennis
    March 2016 - Fashion
    April 2016
    May 2016
    June 2016
    July 2016
    August 2016
    September 2016
    October 2016 - Fashion
    October 2016 - Top Crop
    November 2016
    December 2016