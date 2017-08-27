The phrase “one-of-a-kind-property” tends to pop up fairly often in real estate listings. But in the case of the estate at 72777 Cats Paw Court in Rancho Mirage, it’s a pretty apt description.
The home is located in an area known as “Millionaires Row” that begins at the intersection of Frank Sinatra Drive and Vista Dunes, and travels south to incorporate the various gated and non-gated communities that run along the east and west sides of Vista Dunes.
“My favorite part of the home is the outdoors,” says Scott Palermo, the realtor representing the seller along with Jim Sanak, both of of Harcourts Desert Homes. “You feel like you’re at Disneyland or some other resort playground.
Indeed, the resort-inspired grounds have a swimming pool with beach access entry, multiple waterfalls, a spa, a diving board, and a swim-up bar and entertainment area. There’s also a second resistance exercise pool that is motorized to accommodate lap swimming.
But that’s not all. A chipping area leads to a five-hole putting green, a multi-use sports court can be used to play basketball or converted to a tennis court, and there are dual fire pits. “The views from this estate are second to none,” adds Palermo. “With expansive west-and-south-facing views of both the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountain ranges.”
The pool area is the perfect spot to watch the sun set behind the San Jacinto Mountains.
The home was built in 2004 by its current owner, Dr. Bruno Lemay, a prominent dentist who runs Desert Dental Alternatives in Cathedral City, and has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths spread out over nearly 4,700 square feet.
The open floor plan includes a kitchen that spills into a great room featuring a large, three-screen theater system. There’s also a second living area with a full bar and billiards area. Custom stonework—such as the large walls of stacked stone/river rock in the great room and a custom stone countertop in the powder room—can be found throughout the home.
All four bedrooms are en-suite, including the two that are located in a separate casita that also has its own full kitchen and living area.
The home’s furnishings are available outside of escrow and the property can also be purchased completely turnkey. The property is currently listed at $2,450,000.
The expansive master bathroom has a custom, etched-glass shower door.
A separate casita contains two bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, as well as a living area and full kitchen.
The home has custom stonework throughout, including a stone countertop in the powder room.
An overview of the 1.34 acre property highlights its many amenities including the large pool and entertainment area, a five-hole putting green, and a multi-use sports court that can be used to play basketball or converted to a tennis court.