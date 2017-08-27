The phrase “one-of-a-kind-property” tends to pop up fairly often in real estate listings. But in the case of the estate at 72777 Cats Paw Court in Rancho Mirage, it’s a pretty apt description.

The home is located in an area known as “Millionaires Row” that begins at the intersection of Frank Sinatra Drive and Vista Dunes, and travels south to incorporate the various gated and non-gated communities that run along the east and west sides of Vista Dunes.

“My favorite part of the home is the outdoors,” says Scott Palermo, the realtor representing the seller along with Jim Sanak, both of of Harcourts Desert Homes. “You feel like you’re at Disneyland or some other resort playground.