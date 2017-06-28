If those large open rooms full of cardio equipment don’t appeal to you, and the idea of a 24/7 facility makes you think of 7-Eleven, there are plenty of other boutique fitness options. Don’t let the word “boutique” fool you. Next Level Fitness, with locations in Palm Desert and La Quinta, is hardcore. Here you can pull on boxing gloves and work out your aggression on a heavy bag in Cardio-Combat. Five minutes of fast punching and you’ll drop sweat and stress, all while channeling your inner Rocky. Added bonus? The boxer braid is a great summer hairstyle.

Like many of the smaller fitness studios in the valley, Next Level prides itself on creating community while simultaneously challenging its members. Offerings include a Boot Camp “full-body workout” and an S-4 Assault workout, called “the mother of all workouts” that breaks the hourlong training session into four distinct blocks for maximum burn and shred. “Suns Out, Guns Out” focuses on heart-rate training with heavier weights. I asked co-owner Gerry Washack why someone might want to drop into Next Level when the weather outside is frightfully hot.

“We need to stay active all year round,” he says. “Just because it gets hot outside doesn’t mean we just throw in the towel.” There’s no reason for desert dwellers to succumb to “cabana fever.” Washack thinks of his studios as “lifestyle gyms,” with a three-part focus on movement, teamwork, and proper nutrition. “We need to move every day,” Washack says. “You don’t need to beat up your body every day,” he adds, but breaking a sweat — daily — is key to longevity. Washack also points out that Next Level offers semiprivate group training, which is more cost-effective than hiring a person to work with you one-on-one.

If all this talk of hardcore cardio isn’t for you, or if you don’t like the idea of heavy bags, Pure Barre in Palm Desert will help you feel like a dancer, even if you’ve never set foot in a dance studio. Barre classes move through the same movements in the same order and all the moves are done to a pumping pop-music and hip-hop soundtrack. Pure Barre has made a business out of the science of small, precise, or “micro” movements. You will literally “shake to change” and feel like a strong swan while doing it. And if you think maximum pain can’t come from a pair of 2-pound dumbbells and a very small red ball pressed into your lower back as you pulse your upper body into the air, think again.

Small-group fitness training is also a focus at Exuro in Palm Desert, where you can take a hybrid barre/spin class, as well as suffer through a whole hour of Tabata intervals. Tabata is a style of exercise that features 20 seconds of hard work followed by 10 seconds of rest, repeated eight times. Do this for an hour and you can drink all the Koffi malted mocha freezes you want. The high-intensity interval training (or HIIT) spikes the metabolism and is great for people who have limited time but still want to get fit.

For those who live down valley or are staying at one of the many resorts in Desert Hot Springs, Five Star Fitness offers all the benefits of a large gym. There are a variety of classes, including HIIT, a 50/50 spin and abs class (because we all need a strong core), and an XXXtreme class that is not as R-rated as the name suggests, but does make this promise: “Train insane or remain the same.” This gym also offers many options for seniors, including Silver Sneakers classes and other low-intensity options.

Is it hard to be motivated to move when the walk across the parking lot from Trader Joe’s to Target is enough to make you look like you’ve been tagged in the Ice Bucket Challenge? Sure. But think of it this way: From June 1 to Nov. 1, caution is key. As my daughter shouts every morning while I drive her to preschool in Las Palmas, “Watch out for that mountain, Mommy!” You do need to be careful, at the risk of compromising your health.

You could try something new literally every day with all the studios and gyms and instructors that populate our valley — some of the best in the country. Your body will thank you, as will your mind, and when you do get on your bike again or lace up your hiking boots for the Cactus to Clouds trail, you’ll be stronger, fitter, and you just might have made a new friend to come along for the ride.