Chocolate candies and red roses are nice, but if you’re looking for a way to really touch your partner this Valentine’s Day, consider an intimate couple’s massage. Our picks for the Coachella Valley’s best parlors and spas will come in handy.
The Well Spa
Check in to The Well Spa at the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa for a 90-minute Pittura Festa massage: part paint party and part healing treatment. Couples can get creative with each other for 30 minutes with a palette of therapeutic, colorful muds that facilitate healing. Finally, relax with a 60-minute massage for two.
45000 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells. Reservations recommended: 760-341-2200; www.miramonteresort.com/spa
Agua Serena Spa
The Hyatt Regency Resort’s Agua Serena Spa offers a Duet Suite Time package (you pick: 30 or 60 minutes). It’s the ultimate relaxation treat in a private couple’s suite, complete with champagne and other spa delights. A Champagne Toast and Soak (30 minutes) features a fizzy footbath, exfoliation, massage, and bubbly. Once you’re relaxed, get physical —and creative — with the Colors of Love body-painting class. An instructor helps you adorn your amour’s body with nontoxic art.
44600 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells. 760-674-4102; www.indianwells.regency.hyatt.com
Soothing waters help you unwind at Agua Serena Spa.
Two Bunch Palms Resort and Spa
This spa oasis in Desert Hot Springs offers a special Valentine’s package for two. It’s steeped in essential oils like jasmine, ylang-ylang, and sandalwood, with a 60-minute Bliss Massage, 30-minute Mineral Soak, glass of champagne, and strawberries that really hit the spot. You’ll also receive a special gift to take home.
67425 Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs. Reservations recommended: 760-329-8791; www.twobunchpalms.com
Sunstone Spa
At Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, the Polished Gem for Two is 80 minutes of delight. Get soothed and smoothed with a luxurious, full-body sugar, clay, and rose scrub followed by a rose-quartz massage said to renew and warm the heart. If you’re not too stoned, add on the 50-minute Rocks and Roses Massage, in which a rose cream melts into the skin as warm lava stones relieve tension.
32250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. Reservations recommended: 760-202-2121; www.hotwatercasino.com