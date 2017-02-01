Chocolate candies and red roses are nice, but if you’re looking for a way to really touch your partner this Valentine’s Day, consider an intimate couple’s massage. Our picks for the Coachella Valley’s best parlors and spas will come in handy.

The Well Spa

Check in to The Well Spa at the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa for a 90-minute Pittura Festa massage: part paint party and part healing treatment. Couples can get creative with each other for 30 minutes with a palette of therapeutic, colorful muds that facilitate healing. Finally, relax with a 60-minute massage for two.

45000 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells. Reservations recommended: 760-341-2200; www.miramonteresort.com/spa