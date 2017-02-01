The first homes in what is likely to be the last major hillside development in Palm Springs are opening their doors just in time for Modernism Week. The Desert Palisades project — a 110-acre housing tract on an environmentally sensitive site in Chino Canyon — has not been without its controversy because of the pristine desert landscape it occupies but, in fact, that landscape is at the heart of the careful thinking and conscientious planning efforts that promise to make Desert Palisades extraordinary.

Nearly a decade ago, the owners of the property began working with Marvin Roos and MSA Consulting, a local planning and engineering firm, to study the site and create a master plan for its future development. Eight years ago, architect Lance O’Donnell was brought on to design a house for the site. Known for his sustainable approach to architecture, O’Donnell was keenly aware that the various pieces of the project needed to be assembled carefully to gain approval from both the city and the community.

“Sensitivity to the site was of the utmost importance,” says O’Donnell. “Smoke Tree Ranch, developed in the 1930s, was a model [Desert Palisades developers] looked at. [It was] a community with a continuous desert landscape and a web of native flora and fauna running through the site. We knew the previous generation’s idea of housing developments situated around golf courses just wasn’t appropriate here.”

Preserving the site’s natural landscape is a critical element of the Desert Palisades project. Characterized by rugged boulder-strewn fields and commanding 360-degree views of the Coachella Valley floor that stretch as far as the Salton Sea, the site is located in the stunning Chino Cone alluvial fan and is framed on three sides by the majestic San Jacinto, Santa Rosa, and Chocolate mountain ranges. Boulders that are displaced from the individual construction sites will be redeployed elsewhere in the landscape to retain the native character of the environment. Central to the project’s guidelines are a focus on building with sustainable practices and materials and a mandate that designs follow the natural contours of the site, with stepped building pads and an overall height limit of 18 feet. O’Donnell likes to think of the height limit as a blanket that hovers overhead, gently echoing the surrounding topography.