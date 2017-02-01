Posh Spice

Romance is in the air at L’Horizon Resort & Spa, where Old Hollywood glamour meets modern Palm Springs for a private rendezvous. Well-appointed bungalows of this 25-room William F. Cody–designed property indulge guests with perks that cater to every whim, including a glass of bubbly at check-in and an ultra-sweet turndown service, plus in-room amenities like luxurious Le Labo bath goodies and a private patio with outdoor shower.

L’Horizon Resort & Spa, 1050 E. Palm Canyon Drive. Palm Springs. 760-323-1858; www.lhorizonpalmsprings.com

Get Well

It’s hard to beat a day at The Well Spa at Miramonte Resort and Spa. The Tuscany-inspired retreat experience begins with a moment at the wishing well, where guests are given a penny to set their spa day intentions. Then, it’s off to a private room for a signature service like the Pittura Festa, a colorful mud painting party for two. The relaxation doesn’t end there: Take a dip in one of the private pools or find your zen in the meditation room.

The Well Spa at Miramonte Resort and Spa, 45000 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells. 760-341-2200; www.miramonteresort.com/spa