An easing sensation consumes your body shortly after you exit Interstate 10 at Highway 62 near Palm Springs. First comes the relief of leaving the traffic in your dust and then the awe of the imposing mountains as you ascend into the High Desert. The feeling tapers as the road, aka Twentynine Palms Highway, stretches toward Joshua Tree and you pull into the tiny but bustling “downtown” village outside the national park. Here, hippies, bikers, artists, and makers find a measure of community in rustic saloons, vintage goods stores, and funky places like Art Queen, a gallery and performance complex with an old lime-green photo development kiosk rechristened as the World Famous Crochet Museum.

A mile north of the main crossroad, Park Boulevard, signs of civilization wane. Few vehicles pass on the road and even fewer structures stand in the distance. The vast desert opens wide, and the sensation returns.

Turn onto almost any street and within a few hundred feet you’ll be on a dirt road, headed off the grid. It’s a remote place of great extremes, with snowy lows and triple-digit highs occurring in quick swings. And it’s lonely. Those who come here are either seeking or running away from something. It’s a place where loners, burners, and tweakers coexist with retirees and free-spirited creative types, and where L.A. hipsters and eccentrics come to decompress.

“There’s a calm here,” says artist Angel Chen, staring into the horizon from outside her one-room geodesic dome house while Romeo, her shih tzu–poodle mix, runs off-leash around the fenced 1.5-acre property. Chen bought the Zen Dome, as she named it, almost two years ago from a former filmmaker who left behind a camera used on Pink Floyd: The Wall and a wind machine from The Wizard of Oz.