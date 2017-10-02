PHOTOS
BY
FREDRIK
BRODÉN
PRODUCED BY
TOM BROWN
WITH
NEIL COHEN
TOM BROWN
WITH
NEIL COHEN
The Mille Miglia was an open-road endurance race that took place in Italy between 1927 and 1957.
For the last 30 years, the revived event has been less a serious race than a rally for vintage car enthusiasts.
— Chopard Mille Miglia automatic, Frasca Jewelers
— Rolex Yacht-Master 40 with blue dial, Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers
When Hans Wilsdorf founded his watch company in London in 1905, he dreamed of creating a reliable timepiece that could be worn on the wrist. He wanted a name that was short and that people would remember. The word itself is an invention.
— Rolex Oyster
Perpetual with red grape dial, Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers
Internationally known as one of the finest purveyors of luxury goods from scarves to watches, Hermès was founded in Paris as a harness workshop.
— Hermès Cape Cod, Frasca Jeweler
— Patek Philippe Twenty~4, Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers
— Hermès Clipper, Frasca
Jewelers
Tudor is a subsidiary
of Rolex and was originally founded to provide luxury watches of a quality equal to their famous predecessor but with a more affordable price point. The progressive designs, however, have made them more than just a poor cousin.
— Tudor North Flag with manufacture calibre,
Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers
— Rolex Day-Date 40 Platinum watch,
Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers