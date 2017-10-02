Founded in 1830 as Frères Baume in Switzerland, the company is well known for its use of celebrity ambassadors, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Andy Garcia, Ashton Kutcher, and Kim Basinger. — Baume & Mercier Petite Promesse, Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers.

The Mille Miglia was an open-road endurance race that took place in Italy between 1927 and 1957.

For the last 30 years, the revived event has been less a serious race than a rally for vintage car enthusiasts. — Chopard Mille Miglia automatic, Frasca Jewelers — Rolex Yacht-Master 40 with blue dial, Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers When Hans Wilsdorf founded his watch company in London in 1905, he dreamed of creating a reliable timepiece that could be worn on the wrist. He wanted a name that was short and that people would remember. The word itself is an invention. — Rolex Oyster

Perpetual with red grape dial, Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers Internationally known as one of the finest purveyors of luxury goods from scarves to watches, Hermès was founded in Paris as a harness workshop. — Hermès Cape Cod, Frasca Jeweler — Patek Philippe Twenty~4, Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers





— Hermès Clipper, Frasca

Jewelers







Tudor is a subsidiary

of Rolex and was originally founded to provide luxury watches of a quality equal to their famous predecessor but with a more affordable price point. The progressive designs, however, have made them more than just a poor cousin. — Tudor North Flag with manufacture calibre,

Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers





— Rolex Day-Date 40 Platinum watch,

Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers