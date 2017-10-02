luxury watches

The Nature of Time

Sticks and stones, ticks and tocks.The detritus of life is ordered by clocks.

Founded in 1830 as Frères Baume in Switzerland, the company is well known for its use of celebrity ambassadors, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Andy Garcia, Ashton Kutcher, and Kim Basinger. — Baume & Mercier  Petite Promesse, Leeds & Son  Fine Jewelers.
The Mille Miglia was an open-road endurance race that took place in Italy between 1927 and 1957.
For the last 30 years, the revived event has been less a serious race than a rally for vintage car enthusiasts.

— Chopard Mille Miglia automatic, Frasca Jewelers

— Rolex Yacht-Master 40 with blue dial, Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers

When Hans Wilsdorf founded his watch company in London in 1905, he dreamed of creating a reliable timepiece that could be worn on the wrist. He wanted a name that was short and that people would remember. The word itself  is an invention.

— Rolex Oyster
Perpetual with red grape dial, Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers

Internationally known as one of the finest purveyors of luxury goods from scarves to watches, Hermès was founded in Paris as a harness workshop.

— Hermès Cape Cod, Frasca Jeweler

— Patek Philippe Twenty~4, Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers

hermesclipper

 
 
 
 

— Hermès Clipper, Frasca
Jewelers

 
 
 
 
Tudor is a subsidiary
of Rolex and was originally founded to provide luxury watches of a quality equal to their famous predecessor but  with a more affordable price point. The progressive  designs, however, have made them more than just  a poor cousin.

— Tudor North Flag with manufacture calibre,
Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers

  — Rolex Day-Date 40 Platinum watch,
Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers

