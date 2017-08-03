Politically women may still be waiting for that figurative glass ceiling to shatter, according to entertainer Lynda Carter, but no matter how you spin it, the world cannot escape the lasso of truth that is female empowerment.

“We are so much more than just ‘the woman’,” Carter says. The longtime chanteuse, who carved out a successful singing career before, during, and after her iconic portrayal of TV’s Wonder Woman in the 1970s, has recently been thrust back into the spotlight.

The 2017 film depicting the DC Comics heroine, starring Gal Gadot, soared beyond $700 million in the global box office and talks of Carter possibly appearing in the sequel are generating buzz. But we’ll see Carter appear locally first, when she brings her well-polished and diverse song list to this year’s Comic Con Palm Springs. The concert is dubbed The Other Side Of Trouble and it marks the performer’s very first appearance at a Comic Con event. Ever.

Carter opens up about the concert, Wonder Woman, and the power of the feminine.