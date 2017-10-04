Another pivotal factor that draws people is the low crime rate. Karen Thomson, who runs an online company called Sugar Free Revolution, moved her family to Greater Palm Springs from Cape Town, South Africa, and waxes poetic about what we take for granted: feeling safe. “We were living in fear,” she says, explaining how innocent people are shot for having cellphones. Coming to the desert was, quite literally, finding an oasis. “We wanted to have our children grow up feeling a sense of freedom. We wake up grateful every day.”

Sugar Free Revolution, a growing organization of nutritionists, medical professionals, and coaches, helps people overcome food addictions. Her company addresses nutrition as well as people’s underlying health issues. The business enables her to live where she wants and, taking the area’s medical professionals and resources into consideration, the desert community seemed perfect.

Greater Palm Springs offers world-class healthcare, wellness, and fitness, with all kinds of activities, from bicycling to yoga, as well as three hospitals and many other facilities.

And if a community’s quality of life is reflected in its arts and culture, then Greater Palm Springs is an aesthete’s utopia. From exhibitions at three Palm Springs Art Museum locations and more than 50 galleries to performances at the nationally recognized McCallum Theatre and many community theaters to distinctive events like Modernism Week, Desert X, the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, and the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the desert has become an international arts and culture destination.

Creativity even permeates the business community, where innovation is encouraged and nurtured. The Palm Springs iHub, one of 16 innovation incubators in California, along with its nearby 43,000-square-foot Accelerator Campus, is home to startup companies working in renewable energy, clean technology, medical innovation, and digital media. Managed by the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership, the Palm Springs iHub has hosted 56 job-creating businesses since its 2011 inception.

The cost and availability of commercial real estate also rank highly among investors and companies looking to relocate or expand. Whether in land for sale or lease, office buildings, industrial parks, manufacturing and distribution facilities, hotel and resort properties, or shopping centers, the region has cost-effective options with a transportation infrastructure that includes three airports, a foreign trade zone, the Interstate 10 corridor, and rail service.

But what sells everybody on desert living is its quality of life. Eric and Kelly Smith own Redwood Media Group, producer of Artexpo New York, Spectrum Miami, Art San Diego, and Contemporary Las Vegas. The business enables the couple to work from anywhere, so in 2013 they moved from Cleveland to Palm Desert. “The proximity to Los Angeles and San Diego, two hours away, was a plus,” Smith says, adding that the area’s topography tipped the scale in their decision. “Both of us are sports-minded and enjoy being active outdoors. The Coachella Valley offers great hiking, scenery, and beautiful sunsets. Being close to Idyllwild gives us additional hiking and cooler temperatures here during the summer.

“We are avid tennis players so we chose to live in a gated community,” Smith adds, noting an easy access to facilities. “We love to hop in our golf cart and ride to the fitness center to work out or play tennis or golf.”

For those who enjoy sports as spectators, it’s all here as well: from the unofficial “fifth Grand Slam” BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells to many golf tournaments, including the CareerBuilder Challenge and ANA Inspiration.

“We’re so thrilled to see the economic wheels turning here,” says Washington.

He, Thomson, and the Smiths are settled in. They love it here. And they’re encouraging others to come to Greater Palm Springs not only to work but also to pursue the ultimate quality of life.