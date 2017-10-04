Health Assessment Research for Communities, better known as HARC, provides research and analysis services to businesses in the healthcare field; consequently most of its employees hold advanced degrees. “These are highly skilled, well-educated individuals with a passion for doing work for the greater good of the community,” says HARC CEO Jenna LeComte-Hinely. The firm’s unique specialty has attracted engagement throughout Southern California and as far away as Delware.

The United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology, a global provider of continuing medical education, chose Greater Palm Springs to build its state-of-the-art Interactive Learning Center. “By locating USCAP’s Interactive Learning Center in Palm Springs, USCAP has created jobs for people with advanced degrees as well as jobs that are connected to creative production, marketing, and business administration,” says Paul Lewin, the organization’s director of international development. “USCAP has used its webcasting capabilities to educate pathologists across the globe, including those in the most impoverished and war-torn countries — at no charge.” Major corporations have also rented the facilities for product launches and training programs.

Architecture is another fast-growing industry in the local knowledge economy. “We have a Los Angeles office, but we’re primarily doing that work out of our Palm Springs office,” says Sean Lockyer of Studio AR&D Architects. Lockyer is also the president of the AIA California Desert chapter. “We’re working on projects in Vancouver and Philadelphia right in Palm Springs.” The BLS projection for this field is 7 percent growth and median wages of $36.99 per hour. The strongest demand will be for those with skills in sustainable design.

Firms working in the knowledge economy prevail at the Palm Springs iHub and Accelerator Campus, where 56 startup and early-stage businesses make their corporate home. iHub companies have raised more than $20 million in equity investments and have been granted 20 patents. The businesses at the iHub range from advanced medical devices to content creation to environmental technology.

“Our membership in the Wells Fargo IN2 partnership puts our program alongside incubation centers at Stanford, UC Berkeley, Rice University, and MIT,” says Joe Wallace, CEO of the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership, the manages the iHub. “We also have access to the intellectual property of the Federal Lab Consortium for Coachella Valley entrepreneurs. It is the only iHub in California that offers an accelerator campus.”

CVEP’s connections to the investment community have helped iHub-based entrepreneurs advance their businesses faster and better, and professor Estes foresees more venture capital coming from pension funds and major investment houses seeking better returns. “It’s hard for the bigger companies to innovate, but they can certainly buy a small startup,” he says.

When it comes to job creation, the knowledge economy is the key to future. Estes says career success will be measured by how far future workers can think out of the box. “Computers can do conventional thinking,” he says, “but they can’t innovate, they can’t be an entrepreneur. You need a broad education but you also need to understand technology because that’s what’s going to drive this world way more than people understand.”