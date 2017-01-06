The Short History of Popcorn at the Movies

There is evidence that the first piece of popped corn was made in Mexico around 3600 B.C. Late 19th- century America saw the advent of the popcorn street vendor with the invention of the rolling popcorn machine by Charles Cretors.

One of the first movie palaces was the Mark Strand Theatre in Manhattan, at the northwest corner of 47th Street and Broadway. The experience was as formal as attending any play on the Great White Way. Eating during movie showings was prohibited.

Early movie palace owners had no interest in seeing their investments littered with bits of food. Popcorn vendors usually set up outside the theaters and sold bags to patrons as they entered. Moviegoers were warned by theater management to leave their coats and popcorn bags in the cloakroom.

Talkies changed everything. Silent movies were attended by people with enough literacy to read the titles. Talking pictures democratized the movies. During the Depression, the masses could go to the movies for a dime and splurge on a 5-cent bag of popcorn (which often doubled as dinner).