Summer truly is spa specials season in the desert, with significant deals available on posh body treatments, from massages to wraps to facials. Book a special and spend a few extra hours reclining in the spa’s steam room or catching some rays by the pool.
In downtown Palm Springs, Rock Spa at the Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs is promoting three sweet deals for just $105 each. The Life is Sweet massage with sweet-cream body milk (regularly $120), the California Dreamin’ body scrub with agave-nectar body oil, and the Watermelon Vodkatini body scrub (both regularly $125) are just the ticket for a polished and relaxed pool body. These spa specials run through the hottest days of summer and don’t end until Oct. 1.
Through everythe end of July, Agua Serena Spa at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa is offering the “Serena Summer Classic.” Choose any two of the following treatments for the discounted total price of $190: Swedish massage (regularly $145), Serena Skin Specifics facial (regularly $130), Summer Cooler body scrub (regularly $145), or a soothing mani/pedi (regularly $150). Also included with this package is a 20 percent discount on the spa bites menu and spa retail purchases as well as on any add-on treatments. If you don’t have two hours to indulge, sample the services with the spa’s “tapas menu,” which offers two 25-minute treatments for $99 for adults or $79 for kids. Adults can choose from the Tension Reliever massage (regularly $100), Petite Preservation facial (regularly $90), reflexology (regularly $90), and sole relief (regularly $45). Kids can enjoy a combo of the Mini Duet (regularly $130) and Elementary Skincare (regularly $85) treatments.
If you’re a desert resident, through Aug. 31 you can book the 60-minute Palm Mountain massage at The Spa at Palm Mountain Resort for $70 (regularly $85) on its discount days: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Everyone can partake in the spa’s happy hour special on discount days, which offers 15 percent off any 60-minute treatment booked between 4 and 6 p.m. The spa is closed Wednesdays throughout August for renovations.
Through Sept. 30, the Spa at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa is promoting a host of spa specials that run every day but Saturdays, including a 60-minute organic coconut-sugar scrub for $119 (regularly $150). This hydrating skin polisher uses raw sugar cane granules and virgin coconut oil to fight free radicals and firming body lotion with coconut to improve skin tone. Also take advantage of “Unwind Wednesdays,” with $99 treatments from 3 to 6 p.m. All specials include unlimited use of spa facilities, including the steam room, Finnish sauna, aromatic Hamman, saltwater lap pool, whirlpool, and fitness center.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SPA AT JW MARRIOTT DESERT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA
The co-ed lounge at the Spa at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa is one of the many amenities in this expansive shrine to feeling good.
Spa Esmeralda at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa has some particularly refreshing options available through August. The Scrub, Run, and Suds treatment, priced at $129, pairs a vitamin B–packed ale-and-sugar scrub with a de-stress massage, scented with clove, orange, and hops; it’s topped off with a delicious frosty pint (regularly $165). The Elemis Biotec facial revs circulation and amps up radiance for $129 (regularly $195). The Neroli Sensory Experience, $129 (regularly $165), features lymphatic dry-brushing, foot cleansing, aromatherapy, and a relaxing massage.
Resources
Agua Serena Spa at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa
44600 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells 92210
760-776-1234
indianwells.hyatt.com/hyatt/pure/spas/index.jsp
Spa Esmeralda at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa
44400 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells 92210
760-836-1265
marriott.com/spas/pspsr-renaissance-indian-wells-resort-and-spa/spa-esmeralda/5014762/services.mi
The Spa at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
74855 Country Club Drive
Palm Desert 92260
800-255-0848
marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/fitness-spa-services/ctdca-jw-marriott-desert-springs-resort-and-spa/
Spa at Palm Mountain Resort & Spa
155 S. Belardo Road
Palm Springs 92262
760-325-1301
palmmountainresort.com
Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs Rock Spa
150 S. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs 92262
760-325-9676
hrhpalmsprings.com