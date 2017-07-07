Summer truly is spa specials season in the desert, with significant deals available on posh body treatments, from massages to wraps to facials. Book a special and spend a few extra hours reclining in the spa’s steam room or catching some rays by the pool.

In downtown Palm Springs, Rock Spa at the Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs is promoting three sweet deals for just $105 each. The Life is Sweet massage with sweet-cream body milk (regularly $120), the California Dreamin’ body scrub with agave-nectar body oil, and the Watermelon Vodkatini body scrub (both regularly $125) are just the ticket for a polished and relaxed pool body. These spa specials run through the hottest days of summer and don’t end until Oct. 1.

Through everythe end of July, Agua Serena Spa at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa is offering the “Serena Summer Classic.” Choose any two of the following treatments for the discounted total price of $190: Swedish massage (regularly $145), Serena Skin Specifics facial (regularly $130), Summer Cooler body scrub (regularly $145), or a soothing mani/pedi (regularly $150). Also included with this package is a 20 percent discount on the spa bites menu and spa retail purchases as well as on any add-on treatments. If you don’t have two hours to indulge, sample the services with the spa’s “tapas menu,” which offers two 25-minute treatments for $99 for adults or $79 for kids. Adults can choose from the Tension Reliever massage (regularly $100), Petite Preservation facial (regularly $90), reflexology (regularly $90), and sole relief (regularly $45). Kids can enjoy a combo of the Mini Duet (regularly $130) and Elementary Skincare (regularly $85) treatments.

If you’re a desert resident, through Aug. 31 you can book the 60-minute Palm Mountain massage at The Spa at Palm Mountain Resort for $70 (regularly $85) on its discount days: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Everyone can partake in the spa’s happy hour special on discount days, which offers 15 percent off any 60-minute treatment booked between 4 and 6 p.m. The spa is closed Wednesdays throughout August for renovations.