Is furniture still evolving?

Skaaning: Furniture and furniture design continues to evolve all the time. An example of this is the new Natuzzi Italia Gallery at the Rapport Palm Desert Showroom. It boasts the sophistication and beauty of this Italian manufacturer’s aesthetic for “Living With Harmony” where leathers and fabrics, wood and stone, lacquers and glass all merge seamlessly to blend design, function, materials, and colors to create harmonious living.

Dahlstrom: The great part about furniture is that it’s art. I like the fact that there are no rules. It’s great to see pieces you envisioned in your head come to life. That’s the best part. As I create it, it’s constantly evolving.

Sharkey: It’s evolving through how it’s made, through materials, and through reinterpretation. When you touch an old piece of furniture from the 1950s, it has a completely different vibe to it. It was made differently. The corners of the doors are often dovetailed instead of glued together. We love pairs, which are very difficult to find these days. We’re reinterpreting some end tables and side tables, so you have a pair based on a midcentury design that’s been updated. Instead of wood, we might use iron, powder-coated steel, or glass and metal. If you reupholstered a 1950s chair in a super hot Trina Turk fabric — even if it’s perceived as a typical or boring chair — that’s another evolution of design. Your own personal interpretation, how you arrange a piece in a room, also makes it evolve.

What do you make of the catalogs of midcentury-inspired furniture that some might call evolution?

Sharkey: What greater compliment can great design have than to be copied and copied and copied? But much of it is as expensive as the vintage stuff — if you can find it. In some cases, new designers are making the pieces more comfortable.

Pearson: One who buys a new product has to understand the rules have changed. Vintage pieces are made better. They’re heavier. Stores make furniture that can be shipped easily and cheaply. Even though some of it has a great look, it’s a different quality.