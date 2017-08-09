Anthony Uzarowski: I think that Ava is not alone in that sense. Other female stars of her generation, such as Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor, share this fate. I think that their personal lives and images had such a tremendous impact on public imagination that their work, however brilliant, often gets lost. In the old days people might have watched an Ava Gardner film at the cinema once every couple of years, but details of her personal life appeared in newspapers and magazines almost daily. I think Ava’s legacy as a talented screen actress is being rediscovered, thanks to TCM [Turner Classic Movies] and the online community of film lovers. It’s very encouraging to see how many young people fall in love with Ava through her films, through her performances, rather than through stories of her personal life.

PSL: Her romance with Frank Sinatra remains one of the most fabled in Hollywood history. Why do you think the public is still fascinated by the two of them as a couple?

KB: They were two gorgeous famous people who loved hard and fought harder. Frank wrote songs about Ava. I think there was intense passion there, which a lot of people feel attracted to and perhaps nostalgic for, even though it really wasn’t a healthy relationship.

AU: Whenever two great stars come together, the public is entranced. Sinatra remains one of the great voices of the 20th century, and the fact that he became so obsessed with this free-spirited movie star, known as the most beautiful woman in the world — it is a great love story. They were in many ways the original power couple, the first to fight publicly as hard as they loved — something that Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor became notorious for a decade later. But I think this idea of not being able to live together anymore than being able to stay apart is a very powerful one.