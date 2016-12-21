Did you suspect this book would hit the big screen?



Mitchell Zuckoff: Well, you hope … But you write a book and it’s like sending a child to kindergarten. You hope it makes a lot of friends and people play nice. And so, in the case of 13 Hours, I knew that we had something special. I knew that having the only story told by the actual guys who were on the ground, who fought that battle that night — guys who had never been heard from before and who had an amazing story to tell — if I didn’t mess it up, we had a chance of doing something really remarkable.

How long did it take to write the book?

Mitchell Zuckoff: Less than a year. It was the most awful, exhausting deadline I have faced in my career. (Laughs) But I knew that because it was Benghazi, because it was the kind of story it was, you want to do it well. Any mistake, any inadvertent error, could be seen as me trying to carry water for the left or the right. There were so many misunderstandings about Benghazi that people were just on guard.

Was there a film option set in place?



Mitchell Zuckoff: It was semi-simultaneous. I knew that the story would lend itself to a film from the moment I started talking to the guys and I knew that as I wrote the book as a fast-moving narrative, it lent itself to adaptation. As I started writing chapters, the film version fell into the place. By early 2014, Chuck Hogan was brought on to write the screenplay. Imagine the movie scene — a guy rips a page off the typewriter and gives it to someone and it’s quickly sent to print. That’s how it felt.