Monte Carlos, Corvettes, and Eldorados cruise down Palm Canyon Drive. There’s the Canyon Club Inn, where celebrities hang out, the bustling Chi Chi Club that dazzles from inside and out, and Huddle’s Springs restaurant, a renowned example of Googie-style architecture by William F. Cody. Department stores, like J.W. Robinson and Bullock’s, are posh and prosperous.

Stop at a brand-new restaurant called Billy Reed’s for a cup of joe and a slice of pie, and settle in with the local paper. An ad in the sports section proclaims, “Meet your perfect tennis partner!” Read the small print and it’s about a newfangled automatic tennis ball machine to help players warm up and improve their swings. But the advertisement, like all advertisements, alludes to something more grandiose: Develop a perfect game. Meet like-minded people. Find yourself at the Plaza Racquet Club on East Baristo Road.

Cut to Palm Springs 2017.

While the city still boasts many midcentury gems, it has lost the brilliant assemblage you just witnessed. The Chi Chi Club wheezed slowly to death, devolving into a scrappy discotheque before being torn down in 1977. The Canyon Club Inn was demolished in the 1990s for a project that was never developed. Huddle’s Springs is now an empty lot. Bullock’s was razed and replaced with small shops in the Spanish Colonial Revival style.

Now the Plaza Racquet Club is scheduled for demolition. The Palm Springs Unified School District determined it to be excess land and put it up for sale. A Newport Beach–based developer initially nabbed it for $8.5 million with plans to bulldoze the club and build condos, but the sale fell through for unknown reasons. The club closed its doors in mid-2016.

It’s an unremarkable end for a place that added to the city’s character and cultivated an atmosphere where people — residents and snowbirds alike — felt they were part of something special.

“When you tell people you belong to a tennis club, it conjures up something exclusive, but it was so not that,” says Mimi Fisher, a member for nine seasons until the recent closure. “There were the wealthy people, sure, but there were also the everyday people. There were millionaires and blue-collar workers playing side by side. It drew a wide swath of the community.”

Plaza Racquet Club first opened in 1975, featuring nine pristine courts, 10 practice alleys, and a pro shop. It’s located on 8.4 acres, leased by the city from the school district, in a pocket of Palm Springs that doesn’t get much wind, which made it terrific for tennis.

The public club could never be considered a modernist showstopper, but the structure in its entirety is architecturally interesting. The lines are simple but strong, reminiscent of Cody, which is why it is often mistaken for one of his designs.

Plaza Racquet Club was actually the work of Hungarian-born Laszlo Sandor, one of Palm Springs’ lesser-known architects, who apprenticed and worked with Cody before flying solo. (Sandor also designed homes throughout the Coachella Valley as well as the Seventh Day Adventist Church at Ramon Road and Sunrise Way, with stacked concrete blocks punctuated by recessed clerestory windows that are more evocative of brutalism than of traditional modernist design.)

“Cody’s influence, as well as that of Donald Wexler, was certainly apparent in the clubhouse design,” says Jade Thomas Nelson, a Palm Springs native and owner of P.S. Walk With Me walking tours.

Many people passed by the club without fanfare, but photographer Dan Chavkin took notice. In 2008, Chavkin began shooting some of Palm Springs’ unknown midcentury structures, a collection that became his coffee-table book, Unseen Midcentury Desert Modern. Many of the buildings showcased in the book are either not accessible to the public, like midcentury jewels that sparkle behind the walls of private country clubs and gated communities, or are hidden in plain sight, like the Plaza Racquet Club.

“As soon as I saw the club, I wanted to photograph it for my Unseen book, because it was a perfect candidate for it,” says the former celebrity photographer, who moved to Palm Springs from L.A. after falling in love with the local architecture. He first noticed the club on a drive through its neighborhood. “It’s under the radar and most people don’t know about it. They don’t know it’s an interesting structure because they’ve never really looked at it. But I knew it was something significant.”

Over the years, the club gained hundreds of members and hosted scores of events, like the nation’s first same-gender couples’ doubles tournament to be sanctioned by the U.S. Tennis Association. Thousands more were drawn to the club’s other major tournaments every year.

“What made [the club] distinctive was that it was created for the public when tennis was immensely popular here,” Nelson says. “And it continued to provide a venue for tennis players in a town where golf became the name of the game.”

To be clear, Plaza Racquet Club was never simply a place for tennis.

“Everyone who was a member there felt like it was a community center in addition to a tennis club,” Fisher recalls. “It provided social contacts and entertainment. It was a place for friendship and families. It felt like home.

“I know people who continued coming to the club, even after they couldn’t physically play anymore. It was that kind of place.”

When the city pushed for protection based on historic and cultural merits, which could have preserved the site, the school district pushed back and threatened to sue. Maybe district officials didn’t realize what the community would be losing.

“I think the main reason so many wanted to save it was due to its standing as an accessible community tennis club that was well-located, well-managed, and well-maintained,” Nelson says. “It didn’t hurt that the unique clubhouse was a nicely designed example of the midcentury vernacular by a lesser-known.”

After the club closed and members scattered to courts at country clubs and public parks around the valley, the property fell out of escrow. It now sits unused and shuttered.