PSL: You and your sisters were at your peak when HIV/AIDS came into the fold.

RPS: Yes, and we had lost so many friends. Even now, we have compassion and love for people who are threatened with this. I just finished reading Believing in Magic by Cookie Johnson, Magic Johnson’s wife. Do yourself a favor — read it. The way she describes her experience of being with Magic when he had to come out in public and tell the world he was HIV positive is compelling. The more we learn about these issues, the more we can accept and become more compassionate about it, rather than critical.

PSL: What’s helped you move through some of the more challenging times in your own life?

RPS: Above all else, music pulled me through — through four marriages, and this is my fifth marriage, actually, and the other marriages were completely binding with drug addiction. I was using drugs to numb out whatever emotional issues I was going through, having been a single parent most of life. Even though I was in and out of relationships, I just didn’t have a stable at-home situation for my children like I wished I had. My mother was a godsend — raised three of my children most of the time. When I finally decided to clean up my act and married my current husband, who is from New England, and moved back there with him, I think it saved my life. I think putting boundaries around my life and becoming a member a 12-step program — all of the elements I could find, I reached for.

PSL: What do you love most about what you do?

RPS: The music. I learned early in my life that music was my first love. I just could not not have it. I find that, the older I get, it can change my mood. It can change my thinking. It can change my spirit. Once I am onstage, I’m focused. And I love that at this point in our careers, audiences still want to hear the songs we have presented to the world. It’s all about the music.

PSL: So, what Pointer Sisters’ song best defines you?

RPS: Wow. Well, I’m So Excited. That would have to be it. Those are lyrics we wrote and we kind of live by. ‘I’m so excited. I just can’t hide it …’ When we’re excited, we show it. You ‘lose a little control … and I think I like it.’ And … that’s okay.

The Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards, 6 p.m. Feb. 11, Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, 760-992-0445; www.desertaidsproject.org/events