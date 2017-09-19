Top 5 Egg-Porn Places in Greater Palm Springs

Egg porn is our favorite Sunday-brunch pleasure — that slow dripping of an egg yolk down the side of the plate is equivalent to (if not better than) morning meditation at the park. All you need is a good poached or sunny-side-up egg and a weapon of mass de-yolking (like a fork) to create some slow-motion ecstasy.
September is National Breakfast Month, so it’s time to rise-and-shine and visit these spots in the Greater Palm Springs area that know how to tease us with their naughty eggs.
Lost on 111 Grill
& Art Lounge,
La Quinta
I love a little campiness with my breakfast, and Lost on 111 has just the kitsch to get my morning started. This tiki-inspired breakfast spot serves up Americana dishes with a menu that reads like a Hawaiian Betty Crocker cookbook circa 1950.
Lost on 111 Sand Dune biscuits give creamy, dreamy egg porn by drowning the eggs in homemade sausage gravy.
Fried spam, biscuits and gravy, and chicken and waffles are just a few favorites. Childhood memories — activate! Whenever I see biscuits and gravy on a breakfast menu, I have to order them. It’s a natural reflex. Lost on 111’s Sand Dune Biscuits come with a buttermilk biscuit cut in half and topped with two fried eggs and homemade sausage gravy with a side of bacon. Dig that fork into that over-easy egg and watch it drip out slowly to mix with that thick sausage gravy. Come for the brunch bites and stay for the eclectic museumlike tchotchkes: Tiki masks, surf paraphernalia, and original artwork for sale.
Lost on 111 Grill & Art Lounge, 79410 Highway 111, La Quinta. 760-564-8601; facebook.com/loston111grill
El Mexicali Cafe II, Indio
An egg-porn list is not complete without huevos rancheros. Adding some soft eggs atop beans, potatoes, and tortillas is like pure rapture, and El Mexicali Cafe II (they have two locations in Indio) does it right. Papas con chorizo (sausage scrambled with potatoes), huevos con nopales (scrambled eggs with sautéed cactus), and huevos con chicharrones (pork rinds with eggs) are just some of the egg-citing dishes on the extensive breakfast menu. Huevos rancheros is served with two eggs over-easy, topped with a special Mexicali sauce, and served with Mexican-style potatoes.
Huevos rancheros at El Mexicali cafe 2 — sunny side eggs over tortillas with their special sauce. Breaking the yolk never looked so good!
El Mexicali Cafe II, 43430 Monroe St., Indio. 760-342-2333; elmexicalicafe2.com
Wilma & Frieda, Palm Desert
The king of breakfast is without a doubt the eggs benedict. Two plump poached eggs just waiting to be broken open are enough to give anyone those tingly feelings that some might deem inappropriate before noon. Reading Wilma & Frieda’s menu is like paging through one of those magazines you’d keep hidden from your mom, only the subject matter is breakfast. Signature griddled meatloaf with eggs, eggs Florentine, and filet mignon with eggs are dishes that will make anyone hot under the collar.
Wilma and Frieda serves Mark’s short rib eggs Benedict, which quickly turned it into a wannabe Picasso by gently piercing the egg and watching the yolk spill out over the meat and down the side of the English muffin.
I enjoyed Mark’s Short Rib Eggs Benedict made with two delicately poached eggs on a house-made English muffin with short ribs and a hollandaise sauce that is prepared on-site daily; it’s topped with arugula and served with potatoes. This beautiful plate of breakfast is like a work of art, but I quickly turned it into a wannabe Picasso by gently piercing the egg and watching the yolk spill out over the meat and down the side of the English muffin.
Wilma & Frieda’s, 73575 El Paseo Drive Palm Desert. 760-773-2807; wilmafrieda.com
Farm, Palm Springs
A hidden gem in the heart of downtown Palm Springs, Farm restaurant is a beautiful setting for some down-and-dirty egg porn. In case your hangover keeps you in bed through breakfast, Farm has a delicious croque-madame sandwich to start the healing process. Filled with ham and Gruyère cheese and dripping in béchamel sauce, the sandwich gives off immense #foodporn vibes with a sunny egg on top. It’s like a symphony, or rather, bow-chicka-wow-wow.
Croque Madame sandwich with ham, gruyere, bechamel sauce and poached egg. A little egg porn between breakfast and lunch.
Joey, Palm Springs
Joey Palm Springs has made me a believer in oatmeal. I was never really a fan, but I decided to try a very unique item on their menu — the Savory Oatmeal. The dish is made with organic steel-cut oats, manchego cheese, olive oil, sea salt, and herbs and topped with a poached egg. It’s simple, but seriously one of the best things I’ve ever eaten. It has the consistency of a risotto, which already makes me do a happy dance. But my happy dance turned into a slow, sexy tango after the yolk cascaded like a waterfall over the green herbs and oats, giving a little kiss to the olive oil. Other eggy dishes include poached eggs on toast, a croque madame, and baked eggs in purgatorio (two eggs soft-baked in polenta).
PHOTO COURTESY OF JOEY PALM SPRINGS
Joey is closing in on a year in downtown Palm Springs.
Joey Palm Springs, 245 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-320-8370; facebook.com/joeypalmsprings