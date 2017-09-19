Top 5 Egg-Porn Places in Greater Palm Springs

Egg porn is our favorite Sunday-brunch pleasure — that slow dripping of an egg yolk down the side of the plate is equivalent to (if not better than) morning meditation at the park. All you need is a good poached or sunny-side-up egg and a weapon of mass de-yolking (like a fork) to create some slow-motion ecstasy.

September is National Breakfast Month, so it’s time to rise-and-shine and visit these spots in the Greater Palm Springs area that know how to tease us with their naughty eggs.

