In case you’re looking for that romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day, here is a timely suggestion.

La Maison Hotel in Palm Springs has just been named the No. 2 “Hotel for Romance” in the United States” by the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The boutique hotel was also named the No. 5 “Small Hotel in the United States” and the No. 20 “Hotel for Romance in the World”.

Guests of the 13-room, European-inspired La Maison Hotel describe the property as romantic, secluded and charming, with great attention to detail and special touches like chocolates in the guest rooms, lavender sachets on the beds and L’Occitane luxury bath products.