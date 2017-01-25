In case you’re looking for that romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day, here is a timely suggestion.
La Maison Hotel in Palm Springs has just been named the No. 2 “Hotel for Romance” in the United States” by the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.
The boutique hotel was also named the No. 5 “Small Hotel in the United States” and the No. 20 “Hotel for Romance in the World”.
Guests of the 13-room, European-inspired La Maison Hotel describe the property as romantic, secluded and charming, with great attention to detail and special touches like chocolates in the guest rooms, lavender sachets on the beds and L’Occitane luxury bath products.
“We believe in treating each guest as if they were the only person staying with us,” said La Maison Hotel owners Richard Slosky and Cornelia Schuster. “We are so thrilled and humbled to receive the awards because we know that there were thousands of hotels to select from for these awards. We would like to thank all of our wonderful guests for taking the time to write TripAdvisor reviews for La Maison Hotel.”
TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards are issued annually, with the winners selected based upon millions of reviews and opinions by travelers from around the world,
Since opening in February 2012, La Maison Hotel has received multiple TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, including:
• 2014 – No. 1 Small Hotel in the United States.
• 2015 – No. 5 Small Hotel in the United States; No. 13 Hotel for Romance in the United States.
• 2016 – No. 11 Hotel for Romance in the United States.