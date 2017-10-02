You could easily describe Tim Shockley’s sculpture as clever and playful, but the closer you get to the art and the artist, the more clearly his ideas reflect a lifelong connection to where he is from: a 5-acre ranch in Indio Hills.

“It has everything to do with who I am and how I approach art,” he says as his exhibition at the Festival of the Arts winds down in Laguna Beach. “In the city you’re inundated with things that aren’t real, like billboards and traffic. When you live on a ranch, everything is real. What’s in front of you is a lizard or some bushes or a mountain. As kids we built rock forts, and now I’m a hands-on guy, not technology driven.”

Almost 20 years ago, while participating in a project where artists turned plain white neckties into works of art, Shockley drew from his time on the ranch and ultimately birthed one of his most popular bodies of work, Loose Ties.

“One of my dad’s hillbilly friends taught me how to skin a rattlesnake,” he says. “When I looked at the tie, I thought, this is what a snake looks like when you open it up.” Using a piece of mesh as a stencil, he painted a ground that looked like a snakeskin, and that led to the sculptures.