One of the saddest sights I ever saw was the former home of Don the Beachcomber at the corner of Via Lola and North Palm Canyon circa 1993. It was a peeling, neglected wreck that seemed to house little more than faded memories.

Thank the heavens for visionaries.

Architect Chris Pardo and partner Jamie Kowal, revitalized the corner with Ernest Coffee and Bootlegger Tiki. Another great addition that this thriving complex now houses is dish Creative Cuisine.

If you’re feeling a bit dizzy with coffee, gourmet cuisine, and tiki drinks, just amble across the street to Brush, stylist Barry Nadeau’s one-chair salon for men and women. Be advised, however, Mr. Nadeau is booked months in advance.

Last year, the ambitious Pardo and Kowal took on additional partners to create the furthermost northern outpost of Uptown with the arrival of Arrive Palm Springs. The hotel features Ice Cream & Shop(pe), the Draughtsman bar, and a pool open to the public.

Workshop Kitchen + Bar features one of the best bar scenes in the valley and their duck fat fries are not to be missed. Copley’s, known for American classic cuisine, is in a building where Cary Grant used to house his guests. Jake’s, the always excellent Trio, and perennial brunch favorite Cheeky’s complete the scene.

Following in the fashionable footsteps of Trina Turk are new boutiques on North Palm Canyon Drive, such as Grace Home Furnishings, design studio Trend House, and 5001 Collection with its array of furniture from previous eras.

Some of the standout veteran shops are Just Modern, BLVD, Porter and Plunk, and Palm Springs Art and Design Gallery. A magnet for designers is Semihandmade, a furniture showroom that customizes IKEA designs. Uptown’s second indoor marketplace, Raymond | Lawrence hosts several rotating pop-up shops carefully curated to present the best of the Palm Springs lifestyle.

Anchoring the southern end of Uptown is Koffi, one of the three outposts of this local coffee shop favorite, and Just Fabulous, a card, gift, and book store whose eclectic offerings are … well, fabulous.

Uptown is buzzing night and day. Don’t be a stranger.

Visit www.flipbook.pub/uptown/2016-17 for a guide to the Uptown Design District.