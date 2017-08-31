Such was the case for Katie Bofshever Segal and Alex Segal, channeling Lombard and Gable and savoring a moment of respite — away from their house in the hills of Laurel Canyon and the bustling city below, where Alex co-owns Croft House, a California-modern handcrafted furniture design firm, and Katie works as a stylist, dolling up celebrities for glamorous red carpet events.

“It’s like you’re in a whole different environment, but the proximity [to L.A.] is hard to beat,” says Katie. “And to be able to dress accordingly is a treat. You’ve kind of got that resort vibe across the board [in Palm Springs], which is so fun — a lot of high-waisted trousers and collared shirts. You see it cycling back in fashion right now.”

Born of the 1920s and ’30s, as emboldened women traded modest maxi skirts for linen culottes and swim dresses for spaghetti-strapped, midriff-baring bathers, resort wear emerged as an emblem of affluence. Photographers followed socialites on holiday, clad in lightweight fabrics and colors reminiscent of the seaside, to document the enviable exploits in warmer locales from Biarritz to Palm Springs. Fashion houses quickly took note and established resort (or cruise) wear as a style staple available in boutiques at destinations around the globe.