Over 100 lawyers named by their peers as among the Coachella Valley’s best attended an elegant Top Lawyers reception at Coda Gallery in Palm Desert.

Guests engaged in lively conversation while taking in the gallery’s vast collection of contemporary art work and enjoying food and wine sponsored by TRIO’s Liquid Catering and vodka cocktails by Vektor.

In recognition of their esteemed work, each of the attorneys received a gift from the evening’s sponsor, El Paseo Jewelers, and a framed memento from Palm Springs Life.

Palm Springs Life publishes an annual list of the valley’s Top Lawyers in the June issue to help readers in need of expert and trustworthy legal advice. The magazine’s editors researched and fact checked the results of DataJoe research firm’s extensive survey, then compared and integrated the selection into an ongoing Palm Sprints Life research list to determine this year’s selections.

Visit www.palmspringslife.com for the complete list.

CODA Gallery

73-400 El Paseo

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-346-4661

www.codagallery.com

Photography by Gregg Felsen