Viggo Mortensen Does His Homework for Captain Fantastic

Before accepting the role of Ben in Captain Fantastic, Viggo Mortensen had a few questions. Maybe more than a few. He sent a 15-page email to director Matt Ross with a whole slew of thoughts about how to attack the story.

“Before Viggo came to set, I sent him a box of 12 or so books, books that I thought his character would have read,” Ross recalled. “It was Noam Chomsky, The Corporation by Joel Bakan, Howard Zinn, some poetry, books on tracking by Tom Brown – tracking animals – uh, some books on contemporary theories of training Olympic athletes. Except for the last book, Viggo had already read every one.”

Mortensen received the Creative Impact in Acting Award for his portrayal of a father who lives off the grid and in the wilderness with his six kids Jan. 3 during Variety’s Creative Impact Awards and “10 Directors to Watch” Brunch presented by Mercedes Benz at the Parker Palm Springs. Ross, who presented the award, was one of Variety’s “10 Directors” last year.

VIDEO: Viggo Mortensen speaks to Erin Peters about how audiences have reacted to the film and why he was attracted to his character.