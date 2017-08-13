The popular Palm Desert community of Spanish Walk is continuing its expansion with the addition of the Sonrisa Encore collection — 54 attached homes with duplex designs and flexible living spaces.

The houses are being offered by D.R. Horton Inc., which was founded in 1978 and builds a diverse selection of home styles in 27 states.

Located at the intersection of Gerald Ford Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive, Spanish Walk includes such amenities as a clubhouse, a fitness center, three pools and spas, a playground area, a park splash zone, and a large greenbelt.