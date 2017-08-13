The popular Palm Desert community of Spanish Walk is continuing its expansion with the addition of the Sonrisa Encore collection — 54 attached homes with duplex designs and flexible living spaces.
The houses are being offered by D.R. Horton Inc., which was founded in 1978 and builds a diverse selection of home styles in 27 states.
Located at the intersection of Gerald Ford Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive, Spanish Walk includes such amenities as a clubhouse, a fitness center, three pools and spas, a playground area, a park splash zone, and a large greenbelt.
Sonrisa’s four floor plans provide plenty of options for buyers: Residence 1 (1,771 square feet) and Residence 3 (1,925 square feet) each have four bedrooms —including a downstairs bedroom — and three baths. Residence 2 has 1,888 square feet spread over three bedrooms, three baths, and an optional bedroom in lieu of a den. Residence 4 is the largest home with 2,019 square feet and has four bedrooms, with the added convenience of dual master suites (one on the first floor, the other upstairs), and 3.5 baths.
Master bedroom suites feature large walk-in closets and bathrooms with marble countertops and a frameless, clear glass shower enclosure.
The exterior of the two-story, paired homes have been designed in two styles known as “Spanish” and “Monterey” and offer what D.R. Horton calls, “a harmonious blend of gracious desert living enhanced with the charm of Old World Spanish flair.”
The kitchens are outfitted with Electrolux stainless steel appliances — including an oven/cooktop, microwave, and dishwasher — cabinets in white thermofoil or maple with a java finish, granite countertops, and a Moen pull-out faucet.
The homes are also very green-friendly and feature energy-saving efficiencies such as ENERGY STAR certified appliances, low-E/dual-pane windows, and sensory electrical switches and energy-smart fixtures.
The homes are priced from $307,990 to $322,990.
Carpet is the standard option in living areas, but buyers can also upgrade to tile or laminate flooring.
For more information, call 760-200-0068, or visit DRHorton.com/palmsprings. The Sonrisa sales office, 230 Paseo Gusto in Palm Desert, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The community clubhouse has a kitchen and fitness center.