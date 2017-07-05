Long days and balmy nights are reason enough to reach for an icy beverage spiked with your favorite summer alcohol. But it’s the newly ripe and delicious fruits that have us craving something seasonal. Thankfully, local mixologists are all about changing up their menus with nuanced recipes and fresh flavors.

Steen Bojsen-Møller, beverage director of Foundation-10 Creative and co-owner of Seymour’s Lounge at Mr. Lyons Steakhouse, may be partial to mangos, but it’s strawberries that he favors for summertime drinks. His Strawberry Gin Smash is punctuated with the addition of watermelon cubes for another dimension of prime-season flavor.

“I wanted to make something light and fruity for the beginning of the Palm Springs summer,” Bojsen-Moller says. “It’s refreshing, hydrating, and also tastes and looks great.”

From peach puree to basil leaves, five bartenders suggest their preferred ingredients for July. Try these cocktails direct from the venue, or make one at home and take it poolside.