We are standing in the master bedroom. Homeowners Rey and Kiyomi Ortega and their artist friend Maryanne Schmuckle admire the trees the two women have sculpted onto the walls as if for the first time. Morning sun shines brightly through the large, bare windows.

“We let the sun wake us up,” offers Kiyomi.

“No alarm clock,” Rey adds.

The floor we stand on is airbrushed a watery Caribbean blue. White koi fish appear to swim beneath our feet around a lotus. Kiyomi says the two women created the floor to symbolize life’s ups and downs. “That’s why the waves on the floor have hearts in them,” she explains. “Despite the waves around us, we have to stay centered. To focus on the good and find our calling. The lotus was Rey’s idea. It reminds us to find beauty in life and calm in the turbulence, even when you’re going crazy.”

Who could go crazy in this peaceful High Desert hideout? Travelers seek out the property’s guest cottage on Airbnb for its far-flung locale and potent tranquility. There, between the boulders, they embrace respite and escape frenzied lives spent in crazy cities working crazy hours for crazy pay. Nature’s call is strong here.

“In the summer we sleep outside,” Kiyomi says, wandering through the French doors off the bedroom and out toward one of many seating areas scattered across the couple’s 5 remote acres. “One morning, I saw this beautiful sunrise on one side of us and a full moon hanging on the rocks on the other. I woke Rey up and said, ‘I don’t know which way to look!’ ”