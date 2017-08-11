Where to View 10 Desert Species in Greater Palm Springs

With all its comfort and luxury, Palm Springs is also located in one of the hottest, driest landscapes on earth. As a result, it features distinct fauna, some of which are endangered and found only in the Coachella Valley.

What is the best opportunity to view desert species in their natural habitat? Several valley organizations offer guided nature walks, hikes, biking and jeep trips that you can customize to include seeing several desert species.

“There are several great sources, public and private, which provide nature-oriented, canyon and custom-hiking tours,” explains Tracy Albrecht, interpretive specialist for the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument and Bureau of Land Management, “Keep continuous watch on the tour calendars at the different locations as certain species of wildlife can more easily be seen at specific times of the year.”

Desert species can be seen at these locations in conjunction with classes and/or hikes.