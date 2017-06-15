Where to View Fourth of July Fireworks

While events surrounding the Fourth of July seem to focus on what happens at night in the desert due to triple-digit temps, there are a few daytime activities to keep in mind as you plan your holiday.
Here is a breakdown of the two days.
July 3
The Boy Band Night
This free concert puts a cherry on top of an exciting weekend bursting with red, white, and blue celebration. Playing homage to everything that is boy bands, this is a not to be missed evening of live entertainment with top-notch musicians covering the iconic songs of N’Sync, Backstreet Boys, New Kids, Boyz 2 Men, One Direction and more. Concert starts at 7 p.m. at The Show.
Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Ranch Mirage, 888-999-1995; www.hotwatercasino.com
Fantasy Springs
Resort Casino
This free fireworks show begins at 8:45 p.m. July 3 from the Eagle Falls Golf Course. Accompanying music will be simulcast on The Eagle, 106.9FM. View the fireworks next to the Eagle Falls Pro Shop and the surrounding parking lot. Parking for the fireworks celebration will be permitted in the gravel parking lot closest to the Eagle Falls Golf Course Pro Shop (follow signs for Eagle Falls), in the casino parking garage, and in the casino’s west and north lots. Bring blankets and folding chairs for greater comfort.
Fantasy Springs Casino Resort, 84245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, 760-342-5000; www.fantasyspringsresort.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
A great vantage point to view the fireworks at Fantasy Springs is from the 12th Floor Lounge, which opens at 5 p.m. July 3.
July 4
Idyllwild
Looking to escape the heat and enjoy small-town America at its best? Idyllwild Rotary hosts its 51st annual Independence Day Parade starting at 10 a.m. at Four Corners and proceeding down North Circle Drive. The two-hour parade includes more than 150 entrants including bagpipers from the University of Riverside. A laser light show will be held at 9 p.m. on Lily Rock.
AIDS Assistance Program-Food Samaritans
Celebrate the Fourth of July at the historic O’Donnell House in Palm Springs beginning at 7:30 p.m. for this worthwhile fundraiser event. Tickets are $150 per person and include cocktails, a Fourth of July barbecue with burgers, grilled chicken, and more, plus dancing to deejay Baz. View the city of Palm Springs fireworks at 9:15 p.m. from the grounds of the house. Valet parking. Space is limited.
O’Donnell House, 412 Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, 760-325-8481; www.aidsassistance.org/events
City of Palm Springs/
Palm Springs Swim Center/
Palm Springs POWER
Start the Fourth of July staying cool in the pool at the Palm Springs Swim Center beginning at 2 p.m., and stay until the fireworks are over. Enjoy music, games and take a trip down the large, inflatable slide into the pool. $2 for children, ages 4-12, and $6 for adults. Pre-purchase adult tickets for $5 each at the Leisure Center.
PHOTO COURTESY OF PALM SPRINGS POWER
Take in a ball game and stay for the fireworks afterward at Palm Springs Stadium July 4.
The Palm Springs POWER tackles the Southern Nevada Coyotes at 6:05 p.m. at Palm Springs Baseball Stadium. Gates to the stadium reopen at 8 p.m. for free admission to the fireworks show, which starts when the game finishes around 9:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, blankets or chairs.
Palm Springs Swim Center, 405 S. Pavilion Way, Palm Springs. 760-323-8278; http://www.palmspringsca.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation/swim-center
Palm Springs Leisure Center, 401 S. Pavilion Way, Palm Springs. 760-323-8278
Palm Springs POWER Baseball at Palm Springs Baseball Stadium, 1901 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs. 760-864-6278; www.palmspringspowerbaseball.com
Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
hosts a free fireworks spectacular at 9 p.m. Park and view the fireworks from the south lot of the casino. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Enjoy live music from 5-8:30 p.m. The music accompanying the fireworks presentation will be synchronized on The Eagle 106.9FM.
The fireworks will also be televised live on KPSE-TV with a rebroadcast at 10 p.m. and on KMIR at 11 p.m.
Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, 32250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. 888-999-1995; www.hotwatercasino.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF AGUA CALIENTE CASINO RESORT SPA
Fireworks at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa will also be broadcast on local television.
Palm Desert Independence Day Celebration
Grab a blanket or chair to sit on, and pack a picnic dinner, or enjoy one of the many food vendors at Palm Desert’s Civic Center. The evening kicks off on a patriotic note at 7:15 p.m. with the National Anthem, followed by a concert at 7:30 p.m. At 9 p.m., the nighttime sky lights up with a spectacular 25-minute fireworks display accompanied by patriotic and contemporary music. Parking is available at Civic Center Park. A free air-conditioned shuttle service begins at 6 p.m. and runs throughout the evening from the Gardens on El Paseo – on the lower level of the San Pablo side – to the festivities.
Palm Desert Civic Center Park, 43900 San Pablo Ave, Palm Desert. 760-346-0611;
http://www.palm-desert.org/events/signature-events/palm-desert-fourth-of-july-at-civic-center-park
Yucca Valley
Live music starts the Town of Yucca Valley’s free celebration courtesy of Desert Sol funk band staring at 6 p.m. at Brehm Park. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
Brehm Park, 56620 Little League Drive, Yucca Valley. 760-369-7211; http://www.yucca-valley.org/departments/sp_events.html
Twentynine Palms
Start the day by participating in the Firecracker 5000, a one-mile fun run open to all ages. Earn a one-day pool pass and miscellaneous swag. Then take in the city’s Fourth of July celebration at Luckie Park from 4-10 p.m. There will be live music, food vendors, kids’ games and prizes, and community booths. The swimming pool at Luckie Park will stay open until 8:30 p.m. Fireworks shoot off at 9 p.m.
Luckie Park is located off Utah Trail between Two Mile Road and Joe Davis Drive, Twentynine Palms.
For more information: 760-367-3445 or visit http://www.ci.twentynine-palms.ca.us/events.
WHERE TO VIEW FIREWORKS
• Drive up Highway 74 to Vista Point to have an overview of the entire valley and see several fireworks displays at once. Be careful driving down the switchback once the fireworks are over.
• Take the elevator up to the 12th Floor Lounge at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. The lounge opens at 5 p.m. July 3 before Fantasy Springs’ fireworks display.
MORE DISPLAYS IN RIVERSIDE COUNTY
Beaumont: Stewart Park, 9th and Orange streets. Pool open noon to 8 p.m. July 4 with $1 admission. Music entertainment from 4-9 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase. Info: http://www.ci.beaumont.ca.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=1285
Temecula: Temecula Community Pride 4th of July Parade, 10 a.m. July 4;
Family Fun & Fireworks, starts at 2 p.m. July 4. Info: https://temeculaca.gov/4thofjuly
Redlands: Community Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks, starts with parade at 10:30 a.m. July 4 featuring many activities. Culminates with fireworks at 9 p.m. at the University of Redlands stadium. Info: http://www.redlands-events.com/July4.htm