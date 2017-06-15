Where to View Fourth of July Fireworks

Palm Desert Independence Day Celebration

Grab a blanket or chair to sit on, and pack a picnic dinner, or enjoy one of the many food vendors at Palm Desert’s Civic Center. The evening kicks off on a patriotic note at 7:15 p.m. with the National Anthem, followed by a concert at 7:30 p.m. At 9 p.m., the nighttime sky lights up with a spectacular 25-minute fireworks display accompanied by patriotic and contemporary music. Parking is available at Civic Center Park. A free air-conditioned shuttle service begins at 6 p.m. and runs throughout the evening from the Gardens on El Paseo – on the lower level of the San Pablo side – to the festivities.

Palm Desert Civic Center Park, 43900 San Pablo Ave, Palm Desert. 760-346-0611;

http://www.palm-desert.org/events/signature-events/palm-desert-fourth-of-july-at-civic-center-park

Yucca Valley

Live music starts the Town of Yucca Valley’s free celebration courtesy of Desert Sol funk band staring at 6 p.m. at Brehm Park. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Brehm Park, 56620 Little League Drive, Yucca Valley. 760-369-7211; http://www.yucca-valley.org/departments/sp_events.html

Twentynine Palms

Start the day by participating in the Firecracker 5000, a one-mile fun run open to all ages. Earn a one-day pool pass and miscellaneous swag. Then take in the city’s Fourth of July celebration at Luckie Park from 4-10 p.m. There will be live music, food vendors, kids’ games and prizes, and community booths. The swimming pool at Luckie Park will stay open until 8:30 p.m. Fireworks shoot off at 9 p.m.

Luckie Park is located off Utah Trail between Two Mile Road and Joe Davis Drive, Twentynine Palms.

For more information: 760-367-3445 or visit http://www.ci.twentynine-palms.ca.us/events.

WHERE TO VIEW FIREWORKS

• Drive up Highway 74 to Vista Point to have an overview of the entire valley and see several fireworks displays at once. Be careful driving down the switchback once the fireworks are over.

• Take the elevator up to the 12th Floor Lounge at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. The lounge opens at 5 p.m. July 3 before Fantasy Springs’ fireworks display.

MORE DISPLAYS IN RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Beaumont: Stewart Park, 9th and Orange streets. Pool open noon to 8 p.m. July 4 with $1 admission. Music entertainment from 4-9 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase. Info: http://www.ci.beaumont.ca.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=1285

Temecula: Temecula Community Pride 4th of July Parade, 10 a.m. July 4;

Family Fun & Fireworks, starts at 2 p.m. July 4. Info: https://temeculaca.gov/4thofjuly

Redlands: Community Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks, starts with parade at 10:30 a.m. July 4 featuring many activities. Culminates with fireworks at 9 p.m. at the University of Redlands stadium. Info: http://www.redlands-events.com/July4.htm