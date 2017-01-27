Where to Watch Super Bowl 51 in Greater Palm Springs

The New England Patriots will make their ninth championship appearance in Super Bowl 51 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons, Feb. 5 in Houston, Texas. Local fans can catch pro football’s biggest day for the first time at Moxie Palm Springs after its recent opening.

The rooftop bar and lounge, which sits above Broken Yolk Café, offers gorgeous views of the San Jacinto Mountains and, in season, the healthy bustle of Palm Canyon Drive. The menu boasts creative cuisine served social-style in the form of bar bites, shareable plates, and salads. Happy hour is daily from 4 to 7 p.m.

The list of specialty cocktails is not to be missed. Moxie’s Margarita is made with Espolon Reposado Tequila and Bauchant Orange Liqueur shaken with organic agave and lime juice and served on the rocks with a hand-squeezed blood orange juice float.

Many of the other drinks have fresh muddled fruit, such as the Bramble Smash, which is blended with Chopin vodka, lemon juice, and muddled blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries. Moxie also carries fresh organic lemonade and grapefruit, orange, and pineapple juice as well as seasonal specials like limeade and tangerine juice.