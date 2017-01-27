Where to Watch Super Bowl 51 in Greater Palm Springs

The New England Patriots will make their ninth championship appearance in Super Bowl 51 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons, Feb. 5 in Houston, Texas. Local fans can catch pro football’s biggest day for the first time at Moxie Palm Springs after its recent opening.
The rooftop bar and lounge, which sits above Broken Yolk Café, offers gorgeous views of the San Jacinto Mountains and, in season, the healthy bustle of Palm Canyon Drive. The menu boasts creative cuisine served social-style in the form of bar bites, shareable plates, and salads. Happy hour is daily from 4 to 7 p.m.
The list of specialty cocktails is not to be missed. Moxie’s Margarita is made with Espolon Reposado Tequila and Bauchant Orange Liqueur shaken with organic agave and lime juice and served on the rocks with a hand-squeezed blood orange juice float.
Many of the other drinks have fresh muddled fruit, such as the Bramble Smash, which is blended with Chopin vodka, lemon juice, and muddled blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries. Moxie also carries fresh organic lemonade and grapefruit, orange, and pineapple juice as well as seasonal specials like limeade and tangerine juice.
TOP: The Moxie Magarita is served on the rocks with hand-squeezed blood orange juice float.
BOTTOM: The Palm Canyon has muddied cranberries with fresh organic lemonade.
The indoor area of Moxie provides seating for groups.
Moxie will celebrate with football fans, opening early at 2 p.m. Happy hour deals including $3 domestic pints, $5 house wine, $5 well drinks, $2 off specialty cocktails, and food specials will be available until 7 p.m. Moxie has eight TVs, which will show the game both indoors and on their outdoor patio. Reservations for parties of eight or more are required.
You can also view the game and enjoy some game day specials at these locations Feb. 5:
Eureka!, Indian Wells:
This laid-back, small-batch spirits and craft beer gastropub is celebrating the “supper” in Super Bowl with a $10 wings-and-beer special. Enjoy the deal starting at 1 p.m.
LuLu California Bistro, Palm Springs:
This classy Palm Canyon restaurant will put out a Super Sunday Buffet from 2–6 p.m. for $24.99. Feast on an all-afternoon buffet with barbecue ribs, hamburgers, hot dogs, salmon, chicken wings, pizza, sliders, pasta, tacos, and salads. The mezzanine will be completely devoted to the game. Reserve early; last year sold out!
Spa Resort Casino, Palm Springs:
Catch football fever with super prize giveaways and enter a raffle for a chance to score a “Big Game Package” that includes a Baja Cruise, $500 Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa gift card, tickets to the BNP Paribas Open, and to the Rhythm, Wine & Brews Experience. Mix 100.5 FM radio will be live for the big game.
Beer Hunter, Palm Desert:
The sports-centric beer bar will offer raffles, prizes, and drink specials, while showing the game on their whopping 50 TVs. And expect some nice changes, since Beer Hunter is under new management as of last November. “We want to bring back fun and a great experience to the Beer Hunter,” says new owner, John Barber. During Super Bowl Sunday, expect a slew of prizes, like Snow Summit lift tickets, autographed jerseys, and tickets to the L.A. Kings games. The raffle benefits Desert Blaze Youth Hockey in Palm Springs. There is no cover, but it’s first-come-first-served seating. Doors open at 8 a.m.
Big Rock Pub, Indio:
If you’re looking for a combination of good views, dining options, and sports excitement, this is your place. Located on the Indian Springs Golf Club, the rockin’ restaurant will be offering drink and food specials on Super Bowl Sunday for a $25 reservation fee. This seat deposit goes toward the final bill. Watch the game on one of their 20 indoor and outdoor screens. KCLB radio will be in house giving away a $500 grand prize.
Resources
Moxie
262 S. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-318-9900
www.moxiepalmsprings.com
LuLu California Bistro
200 S. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-327-5858
www.lulupalmsprings.com
Spa Resort Casino
401 E. Amado Road
Palm Springs
760-883-1000
www.sparesortcasino.com
Beer Hunter
78-483 Highway 111
La Quinta
760-564-7442
www.laquintabeerhunter.com
Eureka Burger
74985 Highway 111
Indian Wells
760-834-7700
www.eurekarestaurantgroup.com/locations/indian-wells
Big Rock Pub
79940 Westward Ho Drive
Indio
760-200-9844
www.thebigrockpub.com