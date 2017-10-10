“I picked a Raymond Chardonnay that is balanced, but is more on the buttery side,” she says. “The fat balance in the rib-eye with the chardonnay was pleasing and I have ordered it again with steak since then. You don’t always have to play by the rules. You can go outside the box, just follow the guidelines. How acidic is it? How buttery is it? What’s the alcohol content? Those things are as important as the color.”

While earning highly esteemed awards for an excellent wine list may be an honor, Reed creates her menu with customers in mind — not judges. “My passion is food and wine and seeing people happy,” says Reed. “I still have people who come in saying, ‘This is where I got engaged!’ or ‘We were here when you first opened and we had our first date here.’ To see them come back and have those memories of people, there are not a lot of places where you can have that.”

One way Reed keeps those customers happy and encourages repeat visits is by keeping prices affordable.

“I don’t believe you have to mark up wine. I don’t really buy into that. I’ll sell stuff for less because I want you to try it and enjoy it,” says Reed. This is why her wines by the glass are an attractive price — she doesn’t price them according to how much the full bottle costs.

If you’re new to wine, or don’t know where to start?

“Don’t be afraid to ask if there is a sommelier or someone who knows about the wine,” she says. “Many people are afraid to ask that question. Don’t be afraid to try a varietal you’ve never tried before. Always start with how much you want to spend and we can work from there.”

Zin American Bistro, 198 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-322-6300; pszin.com