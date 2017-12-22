Prepare for major celebrity-spotting as the Palm Springs International Film Festival gets underway Jan. 3 following the Awards Gala the night before, which has become a forecaster of potential Oscar winners.

Director Steven Spielberg is expected opening night, Jan. 4, for a screening of The Post, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks — the first time this formidable trio has worked together on a film. Streep portrays Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham while Hanks is editor Ben Bradlee, and together they navigate the waters of publishing The Pentagon Papers.

There will be 180 films screened during the 11-day festival from 77 nations. The Last Movie Star, directed by Adam Rifkin, closes the festival Jan. 14. Expect 39 premieres (4 world, 12 North American and 23 U.S.), including all of the shortlist of Foreign Language Oscar nominees, according to organizers. The 29th year will again present fresh as well as famed talent in documentaries, true stories, discussions, Latino and LGBTQ storytelling, plus a focus this year on Argentinian productions.

Actor Gary Oldman and former vice president Al Gore are scheduled to be part of this year’s discussion programs. Also on the docket to appear at film premieres are actors Jen An, Ashley Argota, Drake Bell, Debby Ryan, Austin Swift and Jerry Trainor for Cover Versions Jan. 3 at Camelot Theater; actors Jack Black, Jenny Slate, and Jacki Weaver for The Polka King Jan. 3 at the Camelot Theater, and actor Jon Hamm and director Mark Pellington for Nostalgia Jan. 6 at Palm Springs High School.

Festival attendance in 2017 reached 135,000 people, with 2,500 at the awards gala.

Beyond glamour though, the festival expands multi-cultural awareness by inviting viewers into countries such as Estonia, The United Arab Emirates, Mozambique, New Zealand, Russia, Morocco, Palestine, Norway, Luxembourg, Poland, the Czech Republic, Senegal, Singapore, the Slovak Republic, Japan, China, Afghanistan and Chile, Canada and Australia. Among this year’s subjects are social injustice, the fashion world, tennis, grief, identity, teenage friendship, family DNA and also moments of humor.

Here’s the Palm Springs Film Festival top 10 “must-see” picks, provided by festival organizers: