10 Greater Palm Springs Movies to Stream

If you’re suffering from cabin fever and feeling lonely for local scenery, just turn on your TV. Since the beginning of cinema, there have been countless movies either filmed or set in the Coachella Valley all the way up to Palm Springs, this summer’s rom-com titled after the desert oasis starring Andy Samberg.

With movie theaters, live music venues, and most restaurants temporarily shuttered due to concerns of spreading COVID-19, you can stay safe and experience local color on your home screen.

Here are some popular titles to stream while you’re self-isolating.