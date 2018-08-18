Brian Neil Hoff, founder and director of the Palm Springs International Animation Festival, likens the event to “the Sundance of animation.”

“We really do seek out the best work in the world so that we can showcase it here in this town that loves film,” he says.

It’s always challenging to ask an organizer to pick 10 movies as his favorites. After all, he reviewed 3,000 submissions from traditional stop-motion to genre-busting hybrids. With some encouragement and a little friendly arm-twisting, Hoff eventually settled on a list that represents the festival’s range and appeal, but in no particular order.

All films screen at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

