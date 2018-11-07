Bubba’s Bones & Brews, Cathedral City

Any restaurant with the word “bones” in the name has got to be a good dining spot for your best friend. Bubba’s Bones & Brews is the neighborhood barbecue joint your dog has been salivating for. The outdoor patio is dog friendly and features beautiful mountain views for the humans. Bubba’s offers meat by the pound on the menu featuring beef brisket and pulled pork and meat plates with your choice of brisket or chicken with two sides.

bubbasbonesandbrew.com

Coachella Valley Brewing Company, Thousand Palms

Sundays are touted as Dog Day Afternoons where you can score $1 off pints or flights when you bring your dog. Dogs are allowed inside the taproom anytime so you can enjoy the suds alongside your furry kid. “Our observation is that dogs love to people watch and prefer doing so on our cool cement floors,” says tap room manager, Wes Gainey. Water bowls are also provided for your dog to drink from during their visit.

cvbco.com

The Cafe at Venus de Fido, Palm Desert

This human-friendly restaurant is where dogs can take their owners for a healthy lunch. All kidding aside, the Cafe at Venus de Fido is about as dog friendly as you can get. In addition to outdoor dining to accommodate your pet while enjoying your plant-based meal, Venus de Fido also has a Bow Wow boutique, fitness classes for you and your dog, dog training, and play groups with Barks & Crafts on Saturdays. You can even enjoy a glass of wine with your pup at their weekly Yappy Hours. While you’re enjoying your fajita burrito, your pup can cool off with a frozen yogurt cup made especially for pets. Other healthy dog treats and food are available in their boutique.

venusdefido.com

4 Paws Coffee Co., Palm Springs

This organic coffee shop and cafe on the north end of Palm Springs is not only dog-friendly, but the owner is a dog-loving entrepreneur who gives back to the rescue dogs in the community. Proceeds from each sale as well as personal donations made in the vintage telephone booth onsite benefit the local Palm Springs animal shelters. Dogs are welcome inside for ordering and then can be seated with their human owners outside on the patio. This large coffee shop/cafe features dog biscuits and water already out and ready to be consumed, and specially crafted Puppaccino drinks (whipped cream topped with dog cookies) for your four-legged friend.

4pawscoffeeco.com